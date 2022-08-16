Warm welcome at Glaslyn for Ukrainians
There was a warm welcome at Pont Croesor on Saturday for families from Ukraine now living in local communities in the area.
They were given a VIP tour of the Glaslyn Ospreys project near Porthmadog, and heard the story of how ospreys are successfully breeding in the Glaslyn Valley.
Volunteers were also on hand to give the visitors an insight into the lives of the osprey families, and to tell them what has been happening on the nests this year. The nests can be viewed with telescopes from the visitor centre and hide.
Gwenan Williams, treasurer of the charity, organised the visit.
She said: “We wanted to show our support to Ukrainian families in our communities at a traumatic time in their lives and provide an opportunity for them to meet other Ukrainian nationals in an informal and friendly atmosphere. We hope they enjoyed their visit to the beautiful Glaslyn Valley.”
Wales’ oldest known breeding osprey Mrs G and her partner Aran have this year successfully bred three healthy chicks. Now in her 19th season in the Glaslyn Valley Mrs G boasts an extensive dynasty, with some of her 44 fledged offspring breeding elsewhere in the UK.
Earlier this month there was exciting news that one of Mrs G and Aran’s chicks from 2018 was breeding in Yorkshire – the first osprey nest in that county in modern times.
Glaslyn Ospreys is open every day of the week between 10.30am and 4.30pm until the birds migrate in September.
