Warm Welcome Spaces open in Ceredigion

Locations offering warm spaces

Here is a full list of the locations offering free warm spaces listed on the Ceredigion County Council website:

Tal y Bont Memorial Hall, SY24 5DY; Youth club for people aged between 10 and 16.

Opening Times; During term time, Friday 18:30 - 20:30; Contact Details; Lowri Evans [email protected]

Borth Community Hub, SY24 5NL; Community pay as you feel café. Games area. Crochet class and other talks and activities. Dementia Friendly. Children’s clothes bank

Opening Times; Friday 09:00 - 15:30; Contact Details; Helen Williams [email protected]

Neuadd Rhydypennau: Rhydypennau Hall Warm Welcome Space open every Friday morning between 10am and 12pm.

Hafan y Waun, SY23 3AY; Tuesdays - Pay as you feel hot drink and company. Thursdays - Free open music session. Opening Times

Tuesday 14:00 - 16:00 Thursday 10:00 - 12:00

Contact Details; Karen Rees Roberts [email protected]

ABERYSTWYTH

National Library of Wales, SY23 3BU; A comfortable space for people to visit to read, relax, socialise and have free internet access.

Opening Times; Monday to Friday 09:00-17:00 Saturday: 09:30 - 16:30

Contact Details; Nia Wyn Dafydd [email protected] 01970 632800

St Paul’s Methodist Centre, Queen’s Road SY23 2NN; We are a church and community centre located in the centre of Aberystwyth, offering hot drinks, cooked meals and board games. Lunch is served on as a pay as you feel basis, to ensure that no one is excluded. Lunch is served on Tuesday and Thursday between 12:00 and 13:30.

Opening Times; Tuesday 11:00 - 14:00 Thursday 11:00 - 14:00 Friday 19:00 - 21:00

Contact Details; Ruth [email protected]

Morlan Centre, Queen’s Road SY23 2HH; Hot drinks, light lunch, a space to relax, have a chat and advice on everyday matters. There is no charge.

Opening Times; Every Wednesday 11:00 - 14:00

Contact Details; Eifion Roberts [email protected] 01970 617966

The Castle Rooms, Seaview Place, SY23 1DZ; Y Ffynnon / The Well Pool, games, chat, hot drinks, and a hot meal served at 12:30

Opening Times; Monday 11:00 - 15:00 Friday 11:00 - 15:00

Contact Details; Liz Rees [email protected]

St Anne’s Church, Penparcau, SY23 1RY; Monday - Baby and Toddler Group. A chance for the children to play and grown ups to enjoy a warm drink in the company of others in a similar situation. Drinks and snacks provided. £1 donation. Tuesday - St Anne’s Church offers a drop-in every week. Opportunity for games, company, warm drinks and food.

Opening Times; Monday (term times) 09:30 - 12:00 Tuesday 10:00 - 14:00

Contact Details; Liz Rees [email protected]

Pennant Community Centre, Llanon SY23 5PA; Regular activities: Yoga classes, Time for Dads playgroup, Youth club, dance, accessible exercise classes, film nights, choir, art and crafts, Coffee mornings. Check the website for more info.

Contact Details; Alex Holloway 01545 574686 [email protected] cymunedpennantcommunity.org.uk

RAY Ceredigion Pengloyn, Aberaeron, SA46 0BN; A Warm Welcome Space for parents and carers of young children. Free activities and a free lunch will be provided.

Opening Timesl Mondays and Tuesdays 09:30 - 14:30

Contact Details; Gill Byrne [email protected]

New Quay Memorial Hall, SA45 9QQ; Wednesday club: Free tea and coffee with toast and biscuits. Board Games.

Opening Times; Wednesdays 10:00 - 12:00

Contact Details; Julian Evans 01545 560066 [email protected]

LAMPETER

St Thomas’ Methodist Church, SA48 7DQ; Drop in coffee morning, tea, coffee and biscuits served. A warm and welcoming and social space.

Opening Times; Tuesday 10.00 - 12:00

Contact Details; Revd Flis Randall [email protected]

Camfan, SA48 7AT; A drop in service, for £1 you can have unlimited tea and coffee throughout the day. A variety of activities will be on offer and there is access to the internet.

Opening Times; Monday to Friday 9.30 -15.30

Contact Details; Louise Jenkins [email protected]

LLANDYSUL

Llandysul Family Centre, The Beeches, SS44 4HT; Games and activites for children and parents, a hot drink and a snack and a chance to spend time together.

Opening Times; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 13:00 - 16:00 Term time only

Contact Details; Miles Parker

Llandysul Library, SA44 4QS; Free tea and coffee

Opening Times; Tuesday 10:00 - 16:00 Second and Fourth Saturdays 10:00 - 12:00

Contact Details; Susan [email protected]

Ffynon, SA44 4HP; Monday and Friday mornings - Café and Chat, pay for hot drinks Tuesday and Wednesdays - Working space for those working from home Thursday mornings - parent and child group, small donation

Opening Times; Monday 9:00 - 12:00 Tuesday 8:30 - 16:00 Wednesday 8:30 - 16:00 Thursday 9:30 - 11:30 Friday 9:00 - 12:00

Contact Details; Meirion Morris [email protected]

CARDIGAN

Maes Mwldan SA43 1JZ; Warm communal lounge space, restaurant and hot drinks, library and meeting room. Wednesday bridge club. Communal laundry facilities open to the public, Craft room with activities. Donations are sometimes requested for tea/coffee

Opening Times; 7 days per week 8:30 - 16:30

Contact Details; Hafwen Davies 07946 328 929 [email protected]

Depot 35 Pendre, SA43 1JS; A safe space youth café for 14-25 year olds. Provides access to support, information, supported employment and counselling. Depot provides subsidised food.

Opening Times; Monday to Saturday 11:00 - 19:00

Contact Details; Lisa Head [email protected]

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Priory Street, SA43 1BU; A warm meal, including dessert and hot drinks, in a heated space in our vestry in the centre of Cardigan. We will be open throughout December with the aim to also open in the New Year also.

Opening Times; Tuesday 18:00 - 21:00 6pm to 9pm 29th November to 20th December

Contact Details; Kerry Hackett or Adminstrator at MZ [email protected]

New Life Church, Lower Mwldan SA43 1HR; Sofas and tables in the foyer. Soft play area for young children. Hot drinks.

Opening Times; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 - 18:00

Contact Details; Jenny Hewitt, Mandy Faunch [email protected]