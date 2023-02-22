Check the traders' credentials, particularly any phone number given

Ask friends or neighbours if they have heard of the firm, and if local, check to ensure their premises are where they say they are

Ask the trader for references, and if possible view an example of their work

It is advisable to use a trader who is a member of a trade association, but check the claim with the trade body before employing them

Ask for a written quotation before going ahead. Make sure the trader's name and address is on it and that the price for the work is clear

Keep a note of any vehicle details including the registration number