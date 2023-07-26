Police are urging people who work in petrol stations to be vigilant following a scam in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police (NWP) said the scam, involving £10,000 worth of stock, took place in Deiniolen eight days ago.

A post on NWP's Facebook page said: "We are urging petrol station workers to be vigilant for suspicious activity following a targeted scam that happened on Tuesday July 18th.

"It has been reported that unknown criminals contacted a petrol station in Deiniolen, Gwynedd, last week and impersonated head office representatives. They explained that stock was being moved to another location and that a courier service had been arranged to collect it.

"A considerable amount of stock, estimated to be around £10,000, was transported from the location before it was recognised as a scam."

District Inspector Ian Roberts said: “This is clearly a well organised scam that targeted a local business. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Financially, the loss is considerable to the victims, and we are urging other retailers to be aware of any suspicious calls. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“I would encourage forecourt staff to challenge any suspicious calls, and if needed to call representatives back on authorised telephone numbers. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“If unknown people attend forecourts and assert they are management, suitable identification checks should be carried out. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Additionally, taxi and courier companies should be aware if a request to transport goods from petrol stations is received as this may not be a legitimate request.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police via our website or by calling 101, or alternatively by contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.