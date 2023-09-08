Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said: “Vaccination is one of the most important actions we can take for our own health, and it’s the most important preventative action NHS Wales can offer to people in Wales. The very young and old are particularly at risk of respiratory illness, and our approach for the winter respiratory vaccination programme will ensure that those who are eligible are protected from COVID-19 and seasonal flu. I urge people to come forward for both these vaccines when offered, particularly in the light of the new variant of Omicron (BA.2.86), so we can continue protecting our loved ones and keep Wales safe this winter.”