THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for winds of up to 70mph along the Irish Sea coast on Saturday.
The yellow warning runs from 9am until 11.45pm on Saturday, 9 December, with the warning saying: "Winds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon.
"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are likely quite widely, with 60-70 mph possible along Irish Sea coasts. Winds then easing slowly from the west through the evening."
Forecasters say the strong winds could lead to some travel disruption and large waves are possible on sea fronts in west Wales.
High tide in Aberystwyth on Saturday will be at 4.59am and 5.15pm