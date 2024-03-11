A theatre company has been thanked for producing a “fantastic” pantomime.
Aberdyfi Community Council congratulated Aberdyfi Players for their show, ‘Once Upon a Time in Pantoland’ in their latest newsletter.
The council said the show “was a great success and a testament to all the hours and hard work” put in.
“The community council would like to thank you all for this fantastic show which attracts visitors from far and wide,” they added.
The council also said that Aberdyfi Players are looking for volunteers to help in all departments of the pantomime.
If you would like to get involved in any area such as backstage, props, scenery, costumes, and front of house, please email [email protected] and see their website www.aberdyfiplayers.org.uk.