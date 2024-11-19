A Ceredigion man has been chosen as Head Tumbling Coach for the Welsh Tumbling Team, and three youngsters tumblers have been chosen for Team Wales.
Chris Morgan from Aberystwyth Gymnastics Club is congratulated by the local and national teams for his selection.
It follows the success of the national team, which recently travelled to France for the International French Tumbling Cup.
There was great success for three Aberystwyth gymnasts in Paris, who have been selected to represent and compete as Team Wales. The trio of tumblers are Reuben Lerwill, Owen Jac Roberts and Leia Vobe.
“Aberystwyth Gymnastics club are very proud of all our gymnasts,” a club spokesperson said.
“This is a big achievement for a small club to be competing on an international level.”