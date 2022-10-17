Watch adrenaline junkie ride bike off cliff in daring base jump stunt
Watch as thrill-seeking adrenaline junkie Tim Howell combines his love for mountain biking and base jumping in one stunt - by riding off Mount Snowdon with a parachute.
In 360 camera footage, former Tim, 33, fearlessly rides off the top of a cliff before his chute opens mid-air then land on both wheels on the ground below safely.
Tim lets go of the handlebars, after the parachute opens to slow the descent, and grabs the steering lines - before going back to the handlebars for a smooth landing.
He said: “I was so unbelievably stoked after landing this one. I haven’t felt like this after a jump for a long time.
“Freeride MTB [mountain bike] was probably my first love in extreme sports.
“Sending road gaps and drops, my mentality had to change when I started BASE from just ‘sending it’ to a more controlled and calculated approach.
“Which is why I think this stunt went so smoothly, planning preparation and experience.”
Tim partnered with the brand Jamis Bikes to undertake the stunt and was fortunate enough to get help from them to do so.
“I’ve been wanting to do it for years, but was given the opportunity to do it for the Jamis bike brand.
“It also took me a while to find a location that would be suitable.”
Tim made the jump from Clogwyn Du’r Arddu on Mount Snowdon, Wales.
