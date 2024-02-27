Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
There’s a secretive feel to some events and dealings. This suggests there are certain things going on behind closed doors that will soon come to your attention. You sense you haven’t been told everything. Very soon you will be finding out all that is and has been going on. Giving your time to a neighbour or workmate who is looking for some guidance will feel rewarding.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You need a break from your usual responsibilities. It would be worth it to arrange this fairly soon. Start hinting to others that you are ready to share some of your commitments. You are only human after all. Your social world is the place to be now. A get-together at a friend’s house will offer an unexpected chance to widen your social circle. Turning a dream into reality is a strong possibility.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You wish people would make their minds up and stick with their first intentions. Someone close has been talking about making changes. Suddenly they will decide they aren’t interested any more. You weren’t that keen on their ideas in the first place but that’s not the point. What’s annoying you is that you don’t know where you stand with them anymore.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Disappointment comes due to the way a financial or professional matter is moving so slowly. You had expected certain deals to come off as the month began but you may have to be a little more patient. Don’t push or rush such affairs or you may not like the outcome. In all important business, curb your impatience and sit on the urge to write, message or phone others involved in an effort to get moving.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
There’s a competitive atmosphere around you that will not only keep you on your toes, it will be teaching you something new about yourself. You have a lot of willpower and you can be incredibly ambitious once spurred into action. You may have to juggle finances later to take into account some unexpected costs. An incident or slight accident involving a younger colleague will be more amusing than painful.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A professional needs to be consulted about a matter that is causing too much confusion. Instead of giving up, as some people are expecting, you are determined to find a way to overcome this problem. As a result you will make a good impression on the powers that be. There will be congratulations for someone in the family who achieves a special goal. A new career move will need some strong commitment.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A colleague’s absenteeism is resulting in more work for you and this is work you can do without. You get the feeling someone is acting and making more of an illness or some other situation in their life than is necessary. When everyone is pitching in to help them, you are starting to wonder whether they really deserve so much assistance. You will put up with their demands for a few days longer.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
There will be opportunities that if you take up now, will lead to a more active and satisfying lifestyle. Others will be swift to recognise you mean business when you announce improvements you intend to make to your world. When you get your chance, be prepared to speak up. You have it within you to get people on your side, if convincing is needed.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
The time has come to clear your debts and clear the decks. You don’t like owing people money especially when you come under the scrutiny of someone who would like some cash from you. You will pay back every penny borrowed from them. This may cause some considerable outlay but it will be a weight off your mind. Relax and let yourself go on the weekend.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re hesitant about showing interest in new professional opportunities. What’s holding you back is a lack of faith in your ability to take on new responsibilities. There is no need to be so negative. Cast aside your doubts and fears. The only way you can prove to yourself you can do this is by jumping in and getting on with it. A valuable gift will be coming your way.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Steer clear of getting involved in other people’s financial problems. You are an easy-going soul and others find it easy to talk to you but when conversations veer onto money and someone starts giving their financial particulars in detail, change the subject. Suggest you do something different. A creative talent will come in useful at work and will certainly add variety to your usual routines.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
It won’t be easy to find solutions to problems or difficulties occurring on the work scene but keep trying and you will eventually get to the root of the matter. This could come, too, through some outside help. You will appreciate those quiet moments when you can spend time alone contemplating on the world around you, the meaning of life and in general, dreaming about the future you hope to create.
