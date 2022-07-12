WATCH: Amazing footage of shark in Cardigan Bay
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Tuesday 12th July 2022 2:25 pm
A Bay To Remember caught a thresher shark on camera for the first time (A Bay To Remember )
A CARDIGAN boat tour operator got more than they bargained for during a trip into the bay on Monday evening.
As the boat tour neared Pen-yr-Afr in Pembrokeshire on Monday evening, passengers and crew were left in awe by the sight of a thresher shark breaching out of the water and leaping into the evening sky.
A Bay to Remember, who operate wildlife tours from Prince Charles Quay in Cardigan, posted a video of the encounter online, saying: “Yesterday evening, we were treated to this amazing encounter with a thresher shark, just off Pen-Yr-Afr.
“This is only our third time seeing one in 16 years of running and the first to be caught on camera.
“What an amazing creature!”
Watch the video below
