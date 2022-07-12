WATCH: Amazing footage of shark in Cardigan Bay

A Bay To Remember caught a thresher shark on camera for the first time ( A Bay To Remember )

A CARDIGAN boat tour operator got more than they bargained for during a trip into the bay on Monday evening.

As the boat tour neared Pen-yr-Afr in Pembrokeshire on Monday evening, passengers and crew were left in awe by the sight of a thresher shark breaching out of the water and leaping into the evening sky.

A Bay to Remember, who operate wildlife tours from Prince Charles Quay in Cardigan, posted a video of the encounter online, saying: “Yesterday evening, we were treated to this amazing encounter with a thresher shark, just off Pen-Yr-Afr.

“This is only our third time seeing one in 16 years of running and the first to be caught on camera.

“What an amazing creature!”