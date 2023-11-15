The author said: “Previous books have tended to concentrate on south Wales or have rolled together England and Wales into an Anglo-centric national history. As in England, the whole of Wales was caught up in the demands of war in multiple ways. Once you start to look, wherever you live in Wales, an impressive war heritage can be found, leading some archaeologists to conclude that the world wars, occurring in quick succession, made a greater impact on the physical landscape of Wales than any other event of modern times. It’s impact on the people of Wales was equally dramatic.”