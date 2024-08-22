A Bow Street man has raised over £1,500 for Cyfeillion Bronglais Hospital League of Friends.
Alex Neil took part in a sponsored skydive in Swansea on Sunday, 18 August to give something back to his local hospital.
Speaking before the jump, he said: “Like many, I have been taken care of by Bronglais Hospital so I'm going to return the favour by jumping out of an aeroplane 15,000ft in the air - with a parachute of course!
“We are so lucky to have a local hospital right on our doorstep, and this charity do incredible work to support and upgrade the service they provide. I'm funding the skydive myself, so every penny of donations will go straight to this amazing charity.”
That amount stands at £1,520 so far.
Sharing an amazing video and pictures of the skydive, Alex said: “The jump was absolutely incredible!
“You're falling at 120mph but it feels like you're just riding a wave of air, not like you're falling at all. There's no feeling like it in the world.
“I would recommend it to everyone. It is truly an exhilarating experience.
“I am so proud of how much has been raised for Bronglais League of Friends and am so grateful for everyone's support.
Elinor Powell from Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends said: “We were absolutely thrilled when Alex told us he was going to do a charity Skydive to raise funds for us.
“He's so brave to jump out of a plane at 15,000ft!
“Alex set his target through JustGiving at £500 and smashed that figure.
“I believe he's currently raised £1,020 and HSBC have kindly fund matched to £500.
“Donations are still coming in and he's already raised in excess of £1,500. That will make such a huge difference to us at CBLF, a charity which raises money to improve Bronglais Hospital, our community services and the lives of local NHS patients and staff.
“On behalf of all at CBLF we would like to thank and congratulate Alex on his bravery and fantastic achievement!”
Alex will leave the page open a little longer for others to donate to. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/alex-bronglais-skydive?