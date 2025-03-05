People and politicians have been reacting to the news that Pembrokeshire theme park Oakwood has shut down - with many asking the question, can the attraction now be saved?
After weeks of mounting speculation that the attraction wouldn’t open for the 2025 holiday season - the owners of Oakwood Aspro Parks announced on March 4 that the site near Narberth would be closing permanently.
“Following a strategic review of the business, Aspro Parks, owner and operator of Oakwood Theme Park have reached this difficult decision due to the challenges presented by the current business environment,” they stated.
“All possible avenues have been explored to avoid the closure, and we fully recognise the impact of the closure on the local community and the loss that will be felt as a result.
“Despite the ongoing investment visitor numbers have declined, the financial performance of the park has suffered, making further investment unsustainable.
“The unrelenting economic challenges ahead, increases in costs, affecting all areas of the operation from; ride parts to electricity costs, food and beverage inflation, increases in NLW and changes to national insurance thresholds have all impacted the decision.
“In the entire history of Aspro we have never closed any park or attraction. We, and our dedicated team of staff has strived to overcome numerous challenges to continue to bring joy to families and visitors across the region and country.
“Unfortunately, we could no longer see a sustainable way forward and will seek to improve our other parks using the assets and where possible team elsewhere.”
Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samual Kurtz said the announcement was ‘deeply sad news’
“Oakwood has held a special place in the hearts of many in Pembrokeshire and from further afield. Many happy memories have been made there over the years,” he remarked.
“However, it’s a sad reflection of the challenges facing the tourism sector and the wider economy given Labour’s mismanagement at both ends of the M4.
“I’ll be submitting a Topical Question in the Senedd to ask what support is being made available to staff.
Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales Cefin Campbell commented: “The news that Oakwood is closing is a serious blow to Pembrokeshire and bordering Carmarthenshire.
“Not only is the attraction an important employer, but it is also a significant tourist attraction which is a huge boost to the area's economy.
“I will be raising the issue in the Siambr soon to ask how the Welsh Government will respond to the development and if it is possible to save the park.”
Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan said that she was “deeply saddened” by the news.
“This is a huge blow for the dedicated staff, the local community, and the tourism economy of Pembrokeshire,” she stated.
“For over three decades, Oakwood has been a beloved attraction, bringing joy to generations of families and visitors from across Wales and beyond. It has been a key employer in the region and a vital part of our tourism offer, and its closure will be felt keenly by many.
“My immediate thoughts are with the staff who have lost their jobs and their livelihoods. I urge Aspro Parks to do everything possible to support their employees at this difficult time, including exploring redeployment opportunities within their wider business.
“This closure highlights the pressures facing the tourism and hospitality industry. There are significant economic challenges as the industry changes and continues to recover from the pandemic. It is crucial that we work together to support the sector and safeguard the jobs and attractions that are so important to our communities.
“I will be engaging with all relevant stakeholders to assess the impact of this closure and explore what can be done to support the local economy in the wake of this decision.
“If you have been affected by this closure and need support, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with my office,” she added.
Rollercoaster enthusiast and Oakwood superfan sixty-four-year-old Ryan Hackett from Milford Haven who was hoping to reach 7,000 rides on Megafobia after enjoying it 6,200 times already, said he was ‘gutted’ by the news.
“As a rollercoaster enthusiast, it's the last thing you want to see - a park closure," he said.
"I just hope there's a buyer. I joked on social media earlier - can someone lend me £100m?
"My phone has been ringing all evening from other rollercoaster enthusiasts from all over the UK and everyone is devastated."
A petition at: https://www.change.org/p/save-oakwood-theme-park has now been set-up calling for Oakwood to be saved:
‘Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire is deeply rooted in the hearts of generations of families and students who have had the pleasure of experiencing its magic. A true gem in Welsh tourism, it has now closed its doors, cutting off a source of joy and adventure for many people dated as of March 4th, 2025.
‘This setback, however, can be related to a larger issue: neglect in infrastructural and transport investment by successive Welsh Governments.
‘This has horrible repercussions for cherished attractions like Oakwood, making them inaccessible and leading to their closure.
‘It is not just the park at stake here - Oakwood's closure is a loss for our community, our traditions, our economy, and our international reputation. Yet, all hope is not lost. We are currently in a consultation period to draft detailed plans on revitalising Oakwood, restoring its legacy to its former glory. Check this page for more detail as our campaign progresses.
‘Let us not surrender Oakwood to the annals of history. It's time we stand together and urge the Welsh government to recognise and rectify the underinvestment in our transport and infrastructure, which has had grave consequences for attractions like Oakwood. By doing so, we make sure places like this can thrive for future generations to cherish.’