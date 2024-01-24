A report for members at Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet meeting of January 23, presented by Cabinet Member for Finance and Procurement Services Cllr Gareth Davies said Welsh Government had openly stated that their 24/25 draft budget is “the starkest and most painful since devolution,” with Ceredigion only received a 2.6 per cent Welsh Government funding increase, 14th out of the 22 Welsh local authorities, the lowest increase per head of population across all of Wales.