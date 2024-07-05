The people of Ceredigion Preseli have spoken and Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake is MP for the area.
Mr Lake polled 21,738 votes. In second place was Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate, Mark Williams, with 6,949 votes.
Jackie Jones, Labour and Co-operative Party, got 5,386 votes, while Karl Pollard, Reform UK, got 5,374.
Aled Thomas, Welsh Conservative Party Candidate secured 4,763, Tomos Iwan Barlow, Green Party, got 1,864 votes, and Taghrid Al-Mawed, Workers Party, got 228.
The total number of votes was 46,457, and the number of rejected votes was 155.
Voter turnout for Ceredigion Preseli was 61.38 per cent.
Counting took place at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul. It started just after 10pm on Thursday, 4 July with the verification of the postal votes.
Members of the press were allowed to witness the start of the count, which took place in the school’s sports hall, before being asked to wait in the main hall.
The turnout figure of 61.38 per cent was announced to the press at 1.45am. In 2019, the turnout figure was just over 71 per cent for the old constituency of Ceredigion.
This is the first time candidates have stood in an election to represent the newly formed Ceredigion Preseli constituency.
It was created following the 2023 Periodic Review of Westminster constituencies, and it includes all of Ceredigion, which has been abolished as a constituency, and part of Preseli Pembrokeshire, which has also been abolished.
