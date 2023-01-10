TWO days after Christmas was the single busiest day in the 75 year history of the NHS in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said, as politicians clashed in the Senedd over the crisis engulfing the health service.
During First Minister’s Questions at a plenary session on Tuesday, 10 December, Mr Drakeford said that 550 patients were admitted into beds on Saturday, 27 December alone.
Mr Drakeford was responding to the leader of the opposition Andrew RT Davies’ criticisms of a plan put in place to discharge patients from hospitals who are well enough to leave, even if there is not a care package in place.
Mr Drakeford said: “27 December was the single busiest day in the 75 year history of the Welsh NHS.
“On that single day, 550 patients were admitted to a bed in the Welsh NHS.
“Five per cent of the whole of the capacity of the Welsh NHS used in a single day, and still with ambulances having to wait to discharge patients into A&E departments and people having to wait for treatment when they arrive.”