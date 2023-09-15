Bangor University will hold its first Community Day this autumn.
The university will open its doors to the local community on Saturday, 14 October, between 11am and 3pm, giving everyone a chance to step inside the impressive Main Arts building and the different levels of Pontio to discover more about what goes on inside the ‘College on the hill’, as it is called locally.
Academic departments and university services will all take part, and the fun-packed day for all the family will include demonstrations, tours, workshops and performances, all for free.
Dr Lowri Hughes, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Civic Mission said: “The emphasis will be on an informal, inclusive and friendly atmosphere, with the event designed to showcase all the ways in which the university is making a contribution to the local area and wider world, not just through teaching and research, but also facilities open to the public such as the Pontio Arts and Innovation Centre and Canolfan Brailsford sports facility.”
Professor Andrew Edwards, Pro-Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for civic engagement added: “The Community Day will provide a great way for the community to learn more about the life of the university and showcase our history, research, student experience and numerous outreach activities. The day will be informative but also fun and engaging, and we hope to see friends of all ages joining us. Many members of the local community came to the university for their vaccinations during Covid, and it will be great to welcome everyone back through our doors under happier circumstances.”