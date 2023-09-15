Professor Andrew Edwards, Pro-Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for civic engagement added: “The Community Day will provide a great way for the community to learn more about the life of the university and showcase our history, research, student experience and numerous outreach activities. The day will be informative but also fun and engaging, and we hope to see friends of all ages joining us. Many members of the local community came to the university for their vaccinations during Covid, and it will be great to welcome everyone back through our doors under happier circumstances.”