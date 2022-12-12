A councillor has praised the St Dogmaels community for its response to yesterday's tragic house fire which left two much-loved villagers dead.
Pembrokeshire county councillor, Mike James, was emotional as he grieved the loss of two lifelong friends.
He said the tragedy has brought everyone in St Dogmaels together - with businesses, the church and individual residents offering help and support after 11 families were evacuated due to the blaze. They are now believed to be returning to their homes.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.30am on Sunday night (11 December). Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed there were two fatalities later in the day. Formal identification is not expected until tomorrow after next of kin have been informed.
A Dyfed-Powys Police update has been released. It reads: “The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators at the property today.
"The fire is currently being treated as unexplained.
"Everyone who was evacuated from neighbouring properties were able to return to their homes last night."