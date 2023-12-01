Creative Criccieth unveiled their new creations - eight multi-coloured crocheted and knitted Christmas trees placed around the Maes - and they have been well received in the community and beyond. Sarah Davidson who took part in the project said: “It’s been a fantastic team effort over the course of many months bringing us great enjoyment, lots of tea and cake too! Seeing the response and appreciation from the community and beyond is really rewarding and makes it all worthwhile.” Annwen Hughes who runs Deli Newydd on the High Street said: “The ladies have been busy once again and Criccieth is proud of you - thank you.”