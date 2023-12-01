Croeso ‘Dolig was a very special event that had Criccieth High Street buzzing with activity on Thursday, 23 November.
People enjoy the town’s shops, which stayed open late to start the annual celebration, and hundreds went to the Memorial Hall to enjoy Christmas songs performed by Ysgol Treferthyr’s Children’s Choir and Côr Meibion Dwyfor. There was a fun song about pirates by the Starlight Players and a chance to meet their sea monster who will play a central role in the January pantomime. Solo performances were given by Cllr Lowri-Ann Richards and Johnny Jacobson. The lights on the Maes were lit by Lowri-Ann with the help of the crowd counting down from 10.
Creative Criccieth unveiled their new creations - eight multi-coloured crocheted and knitted Christmas trees placed around the Maes - and they have been well received in the community and beyond. Sarah Davidson who took part in the project said: “It’s been a fantastic team effort over the course of many months bringing us great enjoyment, lots of tea and cake too! Seeing the response and appreciation from the community and beyond is really rewarding and makes it all worthwhile.” Annwen Hughes who runs Deli Newydd on the High Street said: “The ladies have been busy once again and Criccieth is proud of you - thank you.”
David Meldrum from Meldrum Leisure contributed towards Christmas trees for the town’s shops and Clive Lloyd and his son helped with their installation. The evening was organised by the Croeso ‘Dolig committee and the lights by the town council. A number of shops in the town contributed towards raffle prizes drawn on the night.
Siop Del held a competition for children to create a Christmas poster for the High Street to encourage local shopping. There were two age categories. Congratulations to the artists who came first: Children up to 7 years old - Cadi Enlli, 1st, Lucas Williams 2nd and George O’Hara 3rd; Children aged 8-11 – Bella 1st, Efan Smith 2nd and Swyn Williams 3rd.
Town councillor Angela Hughes who also runs the Golden Eagle Gift Shop on the High Street with her family and is a member of the Croeso Dolig committee said: “It was a great night of entertainment and fun with the community coming together to start the Christmas Season and the Maes and the High Street sparkling with lights and special decorations. Merry Christmas to you all and a Happy New Year.”