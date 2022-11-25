WATCH: Cymru fans blast out the National Anthem
Subscribe newsletter
THIS morning’s result may not be the one any of us were hoping for, but that hasn’t stopped the Red Wall from being proud of our country’s achievements.
Bow Street photographer, Colin Ewart, sent us this fantastic video of Cymru fans blasting out Hen Wlad fy Nhadau on a tram travelling to the opening game against the USA on Monday.
Wales drew their first game, but fell to two late goals from Iran earlier on Friday, leaving the chance of qualifying to the round of 16 hanging by a thread.
Cymru next face England on Tuesday evening, with our neighbours set to play USA later today.
The Red Wall were once again in fine voice on Friday morning before the game against Iran, but a late red card for Wayne Hennessy and conceding two goals in injury time, left fans deflated, but still proud.
“It’s gutting, we’re gutted,” said Bale to BBC Sport Wales at the final whistle. “There’s no other way to say it. We fought until the last second but it’s one of those things. It’s difficult to take but we have to recover and we have to go again. We have to pick ourselves up straight away. We still have one game left and we still have to try and enjoy the occasion as well.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |