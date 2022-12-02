An elderly couple has spoken out about the distress of being served with a no-fault eviction notice – and are still intent on staying in their home.
The Cambrian News today spoke once more with Paul Minns, aged 76, and his wife Susan, 73, who have lived in Aberystwyth for 25 years but are now threatened with homelessness.
The couple pleaded for support from authorities and bemoaned the treatment they have faced from their landlord – who they thought was their friend.
Yesterday they were not evicted from their homes but they remain ‘living on tenterhooks’ about whether the bailiffs will show up. They remain in place this morning.
In September, Philip Evans Estates served them with a Section 21 – often referred to as no-fault eviction notice – which means a landlord can force a tenant out without having to provide justification.
But it can only be valid if the landlord has applied to a court for a possession order for the property and a warrant so that bailiffs can execute the eviction legally.
The three-month notice period their landlord provided expires tomorrow and, if valid, could force the couple onto the streets.
As of this morning, Philip Evans Estates and the landlord have not yet confirmed to them or the Cambrian news whether any of the necessary court orders have been secured.
Had the bailiffs arrived yesterday, the couple would have been evicted on the same day new sweeping Welsh Government reform to the rental sector comes into force – including increases to no-fault eviction notice periods.
This means it also now seems legally improbable the couple can be evicted unless any court order was obtained prior to the new legislation passing.
The couple – who have been married for 50 years - confirmed they have now been offered temporary accommodation by Ceredigion County Council but insist they are staying put.
They are on the register for social housing but have been told by the council it is unlikely they will offered a permanent home due to increased demand.
Mr Minns - who suffers with serious heart problems - told the Cambrian News: “We’re living on tenterhooks.
“Are the bailiffs coming or not.
“Nobody seems to answer any of our questions.
“You get into a state where you think no one is listening.”
His wife Sue added: “I understand why there are so many suicides.
“Sometimes that’s how I feel – I could just walk out into the road and not come back.
“It’s upsetting. You’ve got to put on a brave face for your family.
“It’s just the unknown. If somebody could just pick up a phone (it would be better)!
“We thought we’d be here till we went out in a box!”
One of the Welsh government’s flagship changes to the rental sector will see an increase in the no-fault eviction minimum notice period from two months to six – and include other protections from eviction for renters.
Well-known Mr Minns has run the Downies Vaults pub in the town centre and the Gogerddan Arms nearer his home during the 25 years he’s been an Aberystwyth resident.
Now he’s recovering from a triple heart bypass and has been suffering from repeated breathing difficulties and cardiovascular issues.
An email from the council to the couple stated: “Your homelessness officer will be in contact with you in due course in regards to your current circumstances as previously stated.
“...In addition to the above, we encourage you to seek alternative accommodation in the Private Sector as the demand for Social Housing is very high and we cannot guarantee an offer of social housing before your notice expires.”
A spokesperson added: “The Council is working on sourcing suitable temporary accommodation to meet the needs of the family, which should be ready by 9 December.
“The family have been advised of the developments and will remain at the current address until temporary accommodation is ready.”
Philip Evans Estates told the Cambrian News: “Due to data protection we are unable to discuss specific details other than to confirm that we are obligated to carry out our client’s instructions in accordance with current government guidelines.
“We along with Ceredigion County Council acknowledge that the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 has had a devastating impact resulting in a decrease of properties being available in the rental market.”