A Llwyngwril mum whose daughter had a stroke at 19 is sharing how loneliness and isolation following that affected her family.
Avril Unsworth and her family’s lives were upturned when daughter Sophie had a stroke following brain surgery in 2016.
Just 19 at the time, Sophie had surgery for an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) - an abnormal tangle of blood vessels- in her brain after experiencing seizures.
Now 29, she underwent three embolisations - a medical procedure that blocks blood flow in abnormal arteries or veins - but doctors said the fourth was too deep and required a specialist surgeon.
Avril said: “Unfortunately that operation went wrong - they went through a vein without knowing and she had a stroke.
“She was in a coma for months. We didn’t think she’d make it.”
When she came out of the coma, Sophie had to relearn everything, including walking and talking.
Avril, 59, dropped everything to care for Sophie. But without her regular walking clubs and social groups, she began to feel isolated and alone.
She is sharing her story to highlight brain injury charity Headway UK’s annual campaign Action for Brain Injury (ABI) Week, with this year’s theme We See You, which explores how symptoms and circumstances of brain injury can affect your ability and desire to socialise.
Avril said: “Nobody really knew Sophie was in hospital because we didn’t share it with anyone; we sort of kept it to ourselves, so it was really lonely.
“Further into her recovery, she’d forget things, like leave taps running or cookers on. I couldn’t go out because I knew I needed to be there for her.
“I had to give up all the groups I did. I used to go walking up mountains with the dogs and be out with friends and exercise groups; it just all came to a standstill.
“I just work part-time now because I don’t feel like I’ve had much time myself for such a long time. The kids were almost flying the nest when Sophie’s health changed and then it was like it was back to having a child.”
Headway UK research show 87 per cent of brain injury survivors and 85 per cent of carers feel lonely after brain injury, despite never having felt lonely before.
Thankfully Avril and Sophie, who is now married and back driving, found Headway, attending Headway Meirionnydd to meet others affected by brain injury.
“From that first meeting, it’s just been amazing how our lives have changed,” Avril said.
“Sophie shines when she comes in the room. She’s a happier person, especially when we do activities like paper making with flowers or her favourite activity, Boccia. The competitiveness comes out in her, it’s hilarious to see!
“Her personality just comes out, and I think Headway did that for Sophie.
“Headway also got me involved with lots of different clubs in the village, so I got to know people.
“If our story can help just one other family to say that there is light at the end of the tunnel; there is hope and you can get through this.”
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