Watch this dramatic footage showing the effect of the heavy rain in and around Dolgellau yesterday.
Photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies said the situation has improved dramatically today, but he spent yesterday filming in heavy rain as parts of the town disappeared under water.
"It's a different day today," he told the Cambrian News.
"But yesterday we had heavy rain all day, and I went all over, filming the effects."
Watch Erfyl's video, which shows the dangerously high level of the river, the pitch at Dolgellau AAFC under water, as well as a number of fields and roads in and around the town.