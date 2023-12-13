Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor says that the crisis facing bus services in his rural constituency is preventing highly skilled, experienced workers from seeking work opportunities.
During questions to the First Minister yesterday, Mr ap Gwynfor said that the lack of reliable bus services in his constituency was having a direct and detrimental impact on the rural economy in north Wales and a barrier to economic prosperity.
Mr ap Gwynfor has been actively campaigning to safeguard and improve bus services across his constituency and was vocal in his opposition to a recent decision by the Welsh Labour government to scrap the Bus Emergency Scheme (BES).
Concerns about the unreliability of local bus services have been raised by constituents right across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, including Blaenau Ffestiniog, Porthmadog, Llandderfel, Llanuwchllyn, Pwllheli, Y Bala, Beddgelert, and Garndolbenmaen.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: "I recently visited a local employer, who’ve sadly had to close their business operation in Blaenau Ffestiniog. They pay good wages for the sector they’re in and have other sites in the north.
"Unfortunately, the highly skilled and experienced workforce have been unable to secure alternative employment because they have no means of reaching the workplace.
"They don’t have a car and there are no buses at suitable times to take them to other areas of north Wales. The lack of buses is having a direct impact on our economy, leading to associated social and mental health problems.
"I know there is an intention to bring forward a Buses Bill, but these problems are happening in the here and now.
"What steps are you taking in the short term, to improve public transport and ensure that people in my constituency can reach their place of work and centres of education?"