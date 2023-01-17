Friday 13 January saw one of Wales’ oldest New Year celebrations taking place in Trawsfynydd.
The Mari Lwyd came to visit, as this video shows.
Many years ago, the Mari Lwyd - a decorated horse’s skull with snapping jaws attached to a white sheet - used to visit houses in the neighbourhood. It asked house owners to exchange poems on the doorstep and after entering the house it was usual for a lot of feasting to take place.
The Mari Lwyd is normally accompanied by a band of singers and this year in Trawsfynydd the singers were from Cor Meibion Prysor, led byGerallt Rhun. They walked behind the Mari Lwyd all the way through the village and lots of people came out to see this special tradition taking place.
Organising the event - and hidden beneath Mari Lwyd - was Elfed ap Elwyn.