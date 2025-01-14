Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire politician Sam Kurtz highlighted a ‘fiery’ debate in the Senedd today, during discussions brought to the chamber over the ‘grooming gangs’ scandal.
Presiding officer, speaker Elin Jones instructed Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar to ‘sit down’ at one point during discussions, when he asked Labour First Minister Eluned Morgan if she agreed with the ‘growing chorus of voices’ that a new UK-wide inquiry into child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs, is needed.
Following the debate, Mr Kurtz posted on social media: “Bit of a fiery one today during First Minister's Question Time as Darren Millar MS raised questions on child sexual exploitation.
“This topic has led the news cycle following the harrowing accounts of survivors, and our first thoughts must always be with those victims of these abhorrent crimes.
“But I believe that despite how difficult a topic may be, questions should always be allowed to be asked.
“Heckling from the Labour and Plaid Cymru benches made it difficult to hear much of what was going on as Darren outlined the experience of one Welsh victim of child sexual exploitation, only for the Llywydd to intervene.
“The First Minister refused to back calls for a UK-wide inquiry or a Welsh-specific inquiry,” he added.
Labour MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire Henry Tufnell hit back last week, following criticism of his party and the UK Government on a vote not to hold a national inquiry into the ‘grooming gang’ scandal - stating that he was ‘deeply saddened’ by what he called ‘misleading and inflammatory claims’ made about his vote.
An attempt by the Conservatives to have the UK government set up a national inquiry into grooming gangs was voted down by 364 votes to 111 votes, a margin of 253, on January 8.
Conservative member, Cllr Jonathan Grimes - County Councillor for Pembroke St Mary South and Monkton ward on Pembrokeshire County Council, was one of those to take aim at Mr Tufnell on Facebook following the vote.
“Apparently, our MP Henry Tufnell MP doesn’t think victims of rape gangs deserve answers,” posted Cllr Grimes.
“This evening, he blindly followed the orders of his leader Keir Starmer and voted against a full, national enquiry into the rape gangs.
“I have followed, with absolute disbelief and sadness, the news over the past few weeks since the shocking details emerged of what is going on in our country and the terrible, brutal acts being carried out, seemingly unopposed, on vulnerable children.
“Party politics aside (although I’m sure some on here will argue against this) - how with any conscience can you as a human being, not at least try and defend innocent children in our country?” he added.
Today, Labour MP, Mr Tufnell hit back, stating: “I am deeply saddened by the misleading and inflammatory claims made about my vote this week and my commitment to protecting vulnerable children from sexual abuse,” posted Mr Tufnell on social media.
“Let me be absolutely clear - the safety of children and ensuring justice for victims of these appalling crimes is a cause I hold incredibly close to my heart.
“The recent vote was not about turning a blind eye or denying justice to victims of grooming gangs. It was about ensuring that our efforts to tackle these heinous crimes are focused and effective.
“Over the past 10 years, several thorough investigations – including the Alexis Jay Report into child exploitation in Rotherham and the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse – have highlighted systemic failings and led to significant reforms in safeguarding, policing, and the justice system.
“I recognise, however, that if there is consensus from victims or survivors calling for a new inquiry, we must listen carefully. Any decision on further investigations should be informed by their voices and needs, ensuring that it adds value to the work already done and delivers meaningful outcomes,” he continued.
“What matters most is action. Many recommendations from existing inquiries remain unfulfilled, and it is critical that we prioritise implementing these changes to protect vulnerable children and bring perpetrators to justice. We cannot allow delays or political rhetoric to stand in the way of safeguarding our communities.
“This is not about scoring points; it is about standing up for victims, holding institutions accountable, and ensuring the full weight of the law is applied to those who commit such horrific crimes. I remain committed to these principles and will continue to work towards justice for all.
“Let’s remain focused on what truly matters - delivering justice for victims and survivors, and ensuring that children and women in our communities are safe from harm,” added Mr Tufnell.