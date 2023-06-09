The evening will be compered by BAFTA Cymru winner and Hinterland star Aneirin Hughes and will feature Aber Jazz, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Yr Adran & Ioan Mabbutt and many special guests including soprano cornet player from Cory Band, Ian Roberts, up-and-coming percussionist Heledd Gwynant and clog champion dancers brothers Daniel and Morus Jones, who all have family roots in the Aberystwyth area.