Percussionist Heledd Gwynant is one of many musicians who will take part in tomorrow's fundraising concert to remember Aberystwyth jeweller, John Davies.
All those appearing in the concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre tomorrow night, Saturday, 10 June, are performing for free to honour John, who gave so much to encourage their love of music.
The arts centre will donate the profits from all ticket sales and all the money raised will be used to support and encourage young musicians.
John’s family and friends and Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club members are providing organisational support and volunteers on the night.
The evening will be compered by BAFTA Cymru winner and Hinterland star Aneirin Hughes and will feature Aber Jazz, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Yr Adran & Ioan Mabbutt and many special guests including soprano cornet player from Cory Band, Ian Roberts, up-and-coming percussionist Heledd Gwynant and clog champion dancers brothers Daniel and Morus Jones, who all have family roots in the Aberystwyth area.
Hear Helen play in this video, and listen to what she has to say about tomorrow night's special event.