Some wonderful pictures of events in Aberystwyth to celebrate the Welsh patron saint of lovers have been sent to the Cambrian News.
The pictures of the Santes Dwynwen Parade and a twmpath at the museum can be seen in the video above.
The parade, twmpath and a concert took place from 2pm outside the Market Hall in Aberystwyth and finished at Ceredigion Museum where the Twmpath Dawns was held.
Speaking before the event, a spokesperson for Aberystwyth Town Council, organisers of the St Dwynwen celebrations, said: "We aim for the event to be even more of a spectacle than last year where we saw a large crowd of adults and children dressed up and carrying banners and flags, celebrating Dwynwen, the Welsh Patron Saint of Love.
The parade travelled down Great Darkgate Street, as it did last year, but this year's event extended into Ceredigion Museum for some live music.
As well as the twmpath after the parade, Ceredigion Museum also hosted a concert with Gruffydd Wyn, a classical crossover artist from Wales. He appeared on 'Britain's Got Talent', getting a golden buzzer and making it through to the final.
See pictures of the parade and twmpath in our video above.