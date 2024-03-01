Eccentric Porthmadog author Mike Leaver is excited to be discussing his lifestory with members of a newly-formed book club in Harlech next Wednesday morning.
Members of Y Gwyllt Snowdonia Wilderness Cafe Book Club have invited pensioner Mike to talk about his amazing-but-true autobiography 'Yeti Seeks Mate: In Pursuit Of Dreams' at their weekly meeting on Wednesday, 6 March from 10am. The club formed just before Christmas and all are welcome.
'Yeti' traces Mike's unconventional life from growing up among the bombsites of post-war Birmingham, to careers as a self-taught accountant and pleasure boat captain, being homeless among drug addicts, and eventually travelling and living totally off-grid in a converted lorry for the last 30 years!
In the last four years the Cambrian News has featured how Mike has written three saga novels as well as 'Yeti', largely by candlelight in his lorry home. A companion autobiographical volume, focusing on his many travels and mountaineering misadventures, is due for publication this summer.
