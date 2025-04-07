Forming part of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s £25m digital infrastructure programme, a dedicated rural workstream is committed to delivering high-quality connectivity to places where the cost of connecting homes and businesses would otherwise be too high for commercial investment alone to be viable.
Investing in high-speed broadband in rural communities across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, and Swansea would help enable the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) technology to benefit businesses including farms.
This technology would help farmers monitor crops, livestock, machinery and environmental conditions remotely and in real time, potentially leading to improved decision-making, resource efficiency and cost savings.
Supporting initiatives such as UK Government’s Project Gigabit is also a key aspect of the digital infrastructure programme’s rural workstream. Local digital champions are on board to ensure communities are aware of when applications for voucher schemes are being accepted.
In addition to Government initiatives, the programme has developed the ‘Better Broadband Infill Project’, and a commercial partner is now being sought to build a gigabit-capable network to serve rural communities with broadband speeds of less than 30mbps which are not in existing commercial plans or interventions such as Project Gigabit.
With the rise of IoT in agriculture paired with the increased pressures to reduce waste and meet sustainability goals, access to high-speed internet will be critical for seamlessly connecting these technologies.
Cllr. Hazel Evans from Carmarthenshire County Council said: “Agriculture is at the heart of our county and so it’s imperative that farms have the connectivity needed to embrace the digital working practices that will help them thrive. Farming, like everything else is becoming more reliant on technology and so by improving the digital infrastructure, we are also improving the prospects and opportunities for rural communities in the future.”
Rhys Jones, of Arwain DGC, said: “By collaboratively supporting investment in rural network connectivity, will help to enhance livestock health, raise production efficiencies and harness the future economic sustainability of local Welsh farmers.
“Innovation and Technology will be invaluable to secure the reputation of Welsh agriculture as leaders in animal health and welfare”. Rural connectivity is essential for long-term economic growth. When rural areas have access to reliable high-speed internet, it opens up a world of opportunities, and empowers rural communities to become more resilient in the face of future challenges.”
Cllr Rob Stewart, Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, said: “As we look to a future where every industry, including agriculture, is seamlessly integrated into the digital economy, rural digital connectivity plays a pivotal role.
“The Swansea Bay City Deal digital infrastructure programme’s approach of working together with both the public and private sectors, alongside the UK and Welsh governments, is providing vital support to ensure that farmers and rural communities are equipped with the tools needed to overcome the challenges of transitioning to an increasingly connected world.”