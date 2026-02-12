Health officials have re-issued a warning to pregnant women and their families as lambing season gets underway.
Farmers across mid Wales are being reminded to take simple but important precautions this lambing season to protect themselves, their families, and the wider community from potential health risks.
Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board and Public Health Wales are working together to raise awareness – particularly among pregnant women, women of child‑bearing age, people with weakened immune systems, and those living on or visiting farms – about infections that can be associated with lambing.
Infections such as Toxoplasma and Listeria can be passed on through contact with newborn lambs, birthing fluids, afterbirth, or contaminated materials including bedding, fences or equipment. These infections can be harmful and, in some cases, may lead to miscarriage or other serious complications.
If you live with someone who is pregnant, trying for a baby, or has a weakened immune system, extra care should be taken when carrying out farm work.
Recommended precautions include: Changing and washing clothing at 60°C or higher; Wearing appropriate protective clothing and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling animals or equipment
Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “Many in our farming community have been lambing for years, but it remains vital that everyone understands the potential health risks.
“The importance of simple preventative measures cannot be overstated – they play a crucial role in protecting your health and the wellbeing of those around you. Please take a moment to review the guidance and ensure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe.”
Further guidance on reducing risks and staying safe during lambing is available at: https://en.powys.gov.uk/lambingsafety
