There were dramatic scenes in the sky last night, when silent lightning could be seen across Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas.
The storm was captured on film by people across the area, who shared film footage and photographs of the lightning, which appeared inside a cloud above the area.
The lightning storm lasted approximately half an hour.
Steve Williams in Y Gors, Ceredigion, captured a number of lightning images and shared them in the Cambrian News' Picture This Facebook page.
Taken at Y Gors (Steve Williams)
The lightning lit up the cloud (Steve Williams)
Meanwhile, Catrin Sutherland-Watkins sent in this striking image of lighting above the National Library in Aberystwyth.
Lightning above the National Library in Aberystwyth (Catrin Sutherland-Watkins.)
Watch the short video above to see the lightning storm for yourself.