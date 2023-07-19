TV and theatre star, Sara Harris-Davies will play Rita in Aberystwyth Arts Centre's summer season show, Brassed Off.
Sara, who was raised and educated in Caernarfon and Llandeilo, trained at the Welsh College of Music and Drama and has worked extensively in theatre, film, TV and radio ever since.
She was highly acclaimed for her performance in the Welsh premiere of Shirley Valentine - one of the scariest and most exhilarating roles she has performed - whilst working with Theatre West Glamorgan for many years. She was an associate of Clwyd Theatre Cymru starring in Rosencrantz and Guildernstern are Dead, Taming of the Shrew, Roots, Bruised and Salt, Root and Roe.
She also enjoyed success in TV and films; Pobol y Cwm, Palmant Aur, Porc Peis Bach, Cowbois ac Injans, Roman Mysteries, Cwm Hyfryd/La Belle Vallee and writing and performing Tocyn Diwrnod/Day Return.
Recent work includes Theatr Clwyd's Truth or Dare,This time next week, Maria Sandoval 2023, ITV Quay Street Productions, and The Red King, Lizzy.
Touching upon the politics of Thatcher and the impact on coal miners, as well as the humour that can be found in Brassed Off, Sara explains in this video what people can expect of this year's summer season show, and why people should see this important production.
Brassed Off is directed by Richard Cheshire.
The production boasts an incredible ensemble cast of talented actors, musicians, and performers who seamlessly blend theatre, live music, and exceptional storytelling, with performances from Ieuan Rhys, Geraint Rhys Edwards, Gillian Elisa, Rachael Garnett, Sara Harris-Davies, Seren Sandham Davies, Joey Hickman, Ioan Hefin and Phylip Harries.
It runs from 4-26 August at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and tickets are available now.