She was highly acclaimed for her performance in the Welsh premiere of Shirley Valentine - one of the scariest and most exhilarating roles she has performed - whilst working with Theatre West Glamorgan for many years. She was an associate of Clwyd Theatre Cymru starring in Rosencrantz and Guildernstern are Dead, Taming of the Shrew, Roots, Bruised and Salt, Root and Roe.