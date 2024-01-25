Trainee British Sign Language Lauren Rice will help a section of Criccieth's community enjoy the local pantomime tonight - oh yes she will! The Criccieth Starlight Players will provide a BSL signed performance of their pantomime for the first time ever this evening.
Robinson Crusoe is being performed in the Neuadd Goffa Criccieth Memorial Hall, and the show kick's off the group’s 50th anniversary year celebrations.
The show’s producer Kate Dunn said: “A conversation in the pub last winter generated the idea that we should be looking to make our performances more inclusive, and we are so excited to be able to offer BSL at our Friday evening performance, signed by a BSL trainee interpreter.
"Lauren Rice has been involved with the Starlight Players from a young age and while studying dance in Cardiff began her BSL journey through volunteering with a profoundly deaf boy with Charge Syndrome.
"His mother taught Lauren the basics in BSL and from that moment she knew that this was something she wanted to develop further.
"Over the last five years Lauren has studied BSL – finding a beautiful connection between performance and sign language and is now studying for a master's degree to become a qualified interpreter.”
Lauren says “This performance of Robinson Crusoe will be my first ever full performance in BSL and I am grateful for the opportunity and support I have received from tutors and professionals to bring an inclusive performance to my home town of Criccieth.”
Kate added: “Incorporating signing into our performance has been a steep learning curve not only for Lauren but for the cast and crew but we have all loved the challenge of learning how to sign a verse to our finale song, under the tuition of Lauren.
"We are also pleased to be able to make a donation of £100 to the North Wales charity Centre of Sign Sight Sound” following a collection amongst members instead of sending each other Christmas cards.
"We hope lots of people will come and see our fantastic show which we have all worked so hard on since September.”
Tickets are available online at thestarlightplayers.com or by calling 0333 6663366. The show started last night, and there are four more performances between now and Sunday, 28 January.
Watch Lauren in the video above as she discusses BSL and signing tonight's show.