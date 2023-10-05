The railway remains closed between Machynlleth and Pwllheli until Sunday, 3 December to allow the restoration to safely continue, followed by renewal of the track near Barmouth Toll House. Transport for Wales is operating a combination of bus replacements and train services along the Cambrian line. Passengers are advised to check www.tfw.wales before they travel. The footpath over the viaduct will also remain closed until 3 December so teams are able to have full access while they safely carry out the essential work.