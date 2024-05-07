Water continues to at a busy junction in Tywyn High street 10 days after it was first reported.
Mike Stevens Chairman of the Tourism & Commerce (CTC) said there was a leak at the same spot eight weeks ago.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, he said: “There has been a water leak at busy junction in Tywyn high street that has been running since it started on Saturday, 27 April.
“Astonishingly Welsh Water have made no attempt to fix it despite numerous reports. To add insult to injury there was a leak at the same spot eight weeks ago that they spent three days working on to repair but obviously couldn't have done a very good job. This completely displays the ineptitude of Welsh Water who have become a laughing stock.
“Although the amount of water is not excessive the volume over the 10 days must be considerable.”
He added: “Tywyn high street had enough disruption by Welsh Water last year when they were trundling 12-15 tankers of raw sewage for over seven months when their Dolgellau works was undergoing major repairs. This lead to sewage pollution on Tywyn beach which effected many people.
“Welsh Water are no longer fit for purpose their record is appalling for leaks and worse dumping raw sewage in rivers and the sea.
“The Welsh Government must now intervene as the current management of the water company is almost beyond incompetent.
“We are told Welsh Water is a not for profit company if that is the case where does our hard earned money go?
“If they don't have share holders to pay out then there should be ample finance to solve all their problems.
“The fact we have these massive on going problems is self evident of very poor management.
“I sincerely hope Welsh Water get their finger out and repair the high street leak but I’m not holding my breath.”
Welsh Water has been asked to comment.