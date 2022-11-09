‘We don’t want to be another Abersoch’
Plans to build half-a-million pound homes in Morfa Nefyn have been rejected again amid calls to stop it “becoming another Abersoch”.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee turned down an application to erect seven dwellings and associated works at the former Santes Mair church. The plans were submitted by Commercial Development Projects Ltd through agent Sioned Edwards of Cadnant Planning. The scheme was for two, three bedroom houses allocated as affordable and five open market dwellings, of mainly three bedroom, and one, four bedroom homes. The plans were an updated version of a previous proposal refused last year.
In 2021, planning inspectors upheld a council decision to refuse plans for six open market homes at the site – citing the development’s possible impact on the Welsh language. Concerns were raised at the houses being “out of the reach of local people”, narrow access, traffic flow issues and potential impact on residents and users of Lôn yr Eglwys and Ysgol Morfa Nefyn. Amended plans were considered again by planning on Monday, 7 November.
Planning officer Aneurin Rhys Roberts said the five open market units would add to an “over-provision of housing in the village”. Although the strategic housing unit confirmed there was a local need for houses of the scale proposed, Mr Rhys Roberts said: “There’s no certainty it will be local families occupying the homes.”
“The Welsh language unit also believed they would be beyond the reach of most local people to buy,” he said. The housing failed to meet local housing policy requirements, and “would likely have detrimental impact” on the Welsh language, so he recommended refusal.
Agent Sioned Edwards said it was “not viable” to provide 100 per cent affordable units, but they had provided 30 per cent more. The applicant was also “committed” to a local marketing strategy and units would not be marketed nationally until local people had first refusal.
Cllr Gareth Tudor Jones described the site as “a small parcel of land, less than acre, not suitable as place for seven large houses, with driveways and parking”.
“There’s no suitable access, no means of widening the access, it is impossible for two cars to pass, never mind an ambulance refuse vehicle or fire engine.”
He also highlighted the busy road, nearby Lôn Eglwys where cars parked either side, adding there was a “real risk to safety of parents and pupils” if the site was developed, and had concerns over two footpaths in the area. He said there was an “impact on the amenity” of local people, as the proposed dwellings would look onto back gardens and living rooms.
“The agent said there was ‘strong local demand’ but not for the prices given, at maybe half a million a time. I speak on behalf of the residents of Morfa Nefyn, no-one local can afford them,” he said.
“It was also “contrary” to policy, as only affordable housing units were permitted. A lot of residents in the village are against the plans, no wants to see Morfa Nefyn turn into another Abersoch – a place where houses are empty half of the year.”
A vote to accept the officers’ recommendation to refuse the application was carried unanimously.
