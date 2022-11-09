Gwynedd Council’s planning committee turned down an application to erect seven dwellings and associated works at the former Santes Mair church. The plans were submitted by Commercial Development Projects Ltd through agent Sioned Edwards of Cadnant Planning. The scheme was for two, three bedroom houses allocated as affordable and five open market dwellings, of mainly three bedroom, and one, four bedroom homes. The plans were an updated version of a previous proposal refused last year.