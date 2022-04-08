‘We need full representation in the House of Commons’

Under plans revealed last year, there are proposals under consideration that would make it much harder for the voices of the people of Wales to be heard in the House of Commons. ( Unknown )

Currently, there are 40 Members of Parliament representing the people of this nation. Now, the constitutency boundaries are under review, to be redrawn, MPs reduced. If the review goes ahead, one-fifth of our MPs will lose their constituencies, and there will be but 32 Welsh MPs representing our nation.

The review is the first to be carried out since 1997 and the changes will most adversely affect the people living in mid-Wales and rural areas.

Under the plan, our fewer MPs will represent new, bigger constituencies — making it harder for our voices to be heard.

But bigger is far from better — and certainly not in this instance.

The proposed county constituency of Ceredigion would incorporate parts of north Pembrokeshire in an arrangement last used more than two decades ago.

The new constituencies have been drawn up by the independent Boundary Commission for Wales, which said the move “represents the most significant change to Wales’ constituencies in a century.”

Under the proposals unveiled in September 2021, Ceredigion would annex part of north Pembrokeshire and be renamed Ceredigion Preseli.

An enlarged Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency would take on parts of Arfon. That new look constituency would be one of five one of five — along with Ceredigion Preseli, Montgomeryshire, Brecon and Radnor, and Glyndŵr — that will be more than 2,000km2 in size.

In other dominions in previous times, failing to address the balance between proper representation and taxation made for a heady mix indeed.

This is not a Boundary Commission for Wales: It is one devised in London by a government that is no friend to the people of Wales — a nation Westminster deems unworthy of even a public holiday on 1 March.

Should this review become a reality, the people of this nation would only have greater cause to pursue their national destiny and identity in Cardiff alone.