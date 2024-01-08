A weather warning has been issued across south Ceredigion.
The yellow warning for ice comes in to force at 3pm today (Monday, 8 January) and will remain in place until 3am tomorrow.
The Met Office warns "ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places".
The warning adds that there could be "some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths" and "some injuries from slips and falls on ice or snowy surfaces" could occur.
The Met Office has issued safety advice for icy conditions (see below).
1. What if you need to drive somewhere?
Icy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:
- Plan your route.
- Check for delays and road closures.
- Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off.
- Check wipers, tyres and screen wash.
- Pack essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch).
- Take a fully charged mobile phone
- Pack an in-car charger.
It is safer not to drive in icy conditions, but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:
- Looking well ahead for potential hazards and keep your speed down.
- Accelerating, braking, steering and changing gear as smoothly as possible to reduce the risk of a skid.
- Using a higher gear may be more appropriate to help grip on packed ice.
- Using a higher gear helps manage engine power making it easier to find traction.
- Plan to leave the house five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.
- If making a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
- Take extra care when walking on untreated pavements and prepare for journeys by wearing footwear with a good grip.
- Where possible do not cycle on untreated roads as accidents are more likely.
During icy and cold weather there are some simple ways you can support elderly relatives or neighbours:
- Check to see if they need any proactical help and that they are well.
- Make sure they have enough food supplies in case they cannot go out.
- Offer to clear their paths when you clear yours and spread salt. You can use ordinary table or dishwasher salt - a tablespoon for each square metre you clear.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, stay up to date with the weather in your area.