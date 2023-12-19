The Met Office has issued a weather warning for a large part of the UK including the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd.
A Yellow warning for wind has been issued for this Thursday, and the Met Office is warning people that strong winds are likely to affect a wide area of the country causing some travel disruption.
According to the Met Office, there is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.
There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and as a result of flying debris.
There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.
The weather warning is in place from midnight to midnight this Thursday.