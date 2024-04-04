A weather warning for wind this weekend has led to the postponement of an event in Tywyn.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for 70mph winds and large waves between 8am and 10pm this Saturday, leading to organisers of Tywyn Light Fest, scheduled to start at 1pm this Saturday, to postpone the event.
Tywyn fair is still expected to run for three days from tomorrow (5-7 April)
Tiffany Kendall, secretary of Tywyn Events Organisation, said: “The fair ground will still operate daily from the 5th to the 7th from 1pm but the event itself on Saturday, the music lantern parade and stalls, are postponed until a later date due to the strong winds forecast.”
The Met Office says: "A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend."
The warning adds that there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close, a slight chance of power cuts as well as a small chance of injuries from large waves in coastal regions.