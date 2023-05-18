This Friday, from 6pm-7.30pm in the Parry-Williams building on Aberystwyth University’s campus, there will be a drinks reception and a discussion on the history of TFTS at Aberystwyth University and the impact of Brith Gof on the department and on Welsh theatre, film and television. The event will be chaired by Sioned Wiliam, BA Drama Aberystwyth 1979-1982; former controller of comedy for ITV, commissioning editor of comedy for BBC Radio 4 and Radio 4 Extra. The panellists include Catrin M S Davies, Matthew Davies, Lis Hughes Jones, Elan Closs Stephens, Sêra Moore Williams.