The weather is set to take a turn for the unsettled on Sunday with forecasters issuing a yellow warning for thunder.
The mercury is set to hit 23°C in Aberystwyth, but Sunday will bring a change with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for thunderstorms btween midday and 10pm.
The thunder could bring with it up to 50mm of rain, strong winds and hail.
The Met Office says: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of this area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area.
"Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over 2 to 3 hours leading to surface water flooding.
"Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."