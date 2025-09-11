The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds along the west coast of Wales on Sunday.
An area of low pressure will bring a prolonged spell of windy weather through Sunday evening and into Monday, forecasters say, with gusts of around 50-60 mph likely around coasts and hills, with 70-80 mph possible in the most exposed locations.
The windiest conditions are expected on Monday morning and moving eastwards as the day progresses.
The warning is in place from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.
People are being advised to check around their hmes for loose items including bins, garden furniture and trampolines.
The Met Office adds: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
Speaking on Wednesday, Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low-pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.