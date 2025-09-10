Public notices are an essential element in keeping residents informed of what’s happening in their communities.
You can always check by entering your postcode on the publicnoticeportal.uk to see what applications directly affect you and your property. Newspapers across the UK are determined to ensure public notices remain a legal requirement in print.
The following planning applications were processed by Ceredigion County Council in the past week:
Plot 38, Land Adjoining Crud-yr-awel Brynglas Road, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth: Variation of condition 1 an 3 from planning application A201045 to allow an extension of time. Approved subject to conditions.
Glanbran, Cilcennin, Lampeter: Discharge of condition 18 from planning application A200527 (species/habitat conservation plan). Fully discharged.
Wileirog Isaf, Borth: Variation of condition 2 from planning permission. Refused.
Plas Y Wern Lodge, Plas Y Wern, Gilfachrheda, New Quay: Replacement dwelling. Approved subject to conditions.
Hafod Newydd, Pontrhydygroes, Ystrad Meurig: Erection of a log cabin. Refused.
Plot At Oaklands, Maesyfelin, Lampeter: Proposed residential development and associated works. Legal – Resolve to grant subject to S106 agreement.
The following planning applications were approved by Gwynedd Council in the past week:
21 Llandygai Industrial Estate, Llandygai, Bangor: Non-material amendment of the plans approved by planning permission C25/0184/16/LL for the erection of a new commercial/industrial building (B2/B8 use class), formation of car park together with associated works to enable the re-siting of the proposed building and car park on the plot, slightly further north than previously approved. Approved with conditions.
2, Tai Dyffryn Lôn Garmon, Abersoch, Pwllheli: Application to create new roof lights to the front of the dwelling. Approved with conditions.
7a Holyhead Road, Bangor: Change of use from shop (A1 Use Class) to Thai Massage business (Unique Use), Approved with conditions.
Bryn Ceiri, Bryn March, Ynys, Criccieth: Construction of garage to replace garage that was demolished as part of planning application. Approved with conditions.
Morannedd, 5 Tanygrisiau, Criccieth: Demolish the external rear walls, erection of rear extension, and raising the roof level. Approved with conditions.
4 Wesley Street, Rhiwlas, Bangor: Install an Air Source Heat Pump less than 3 meters from the property boundary.Approved with conditons.
Tŷ'r Gof Lôn Ty'r Gôf, Y Ffôr, Pwllhel: Renewal of planning application no. C18/1114/40/LL (approval date 01-02-2019) for the erection of new dwelling to provide disabled accommodation and create new vehicular access. Approved with conditions.
