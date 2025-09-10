21 Llandygai Industrial Estate, Llandygai, Bangor: Non-material amendment of the plans approved by planning permission C25/0184/16/LL for the erection of a new commercial/industrial building (B2/B8 use class), formation of car park together with associated works to enable the re-siting of the proposed building and car park on the plot, slightly further north than previously approved. Approved with conditions.