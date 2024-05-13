A village primary school in Ceredigion has been praised as an “extremely welcoming and friendly school that aims to ensure the best learning experiences and well-being for all pupils.”
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Talgarreg in March with a report published last week.
Inspectors said pupils “take pride” in the school, where they feel “happy and safe.”
According to the report, the school's pupils are “very proud to speak Welsh and take complete pride in their heritage.”
Headteacher Bethan Morgan-Jenkins, who was praised in the report as a “passionate leader who works diligently for the school” said: "We are so proud that our vision and strengths as a school are reflected in this Report - our Welshness, our care for each other, and the good education.
“By succeeding in rooting the education in the community and ensuring that the children lead the curriculum, and by succeeding in creating a safe atmosphere, we create the perfect circumstances that children need to be able to learn and thrive.”
Estyn recommended two areas of improvement for the school: ensure that teachers provide regular opportunities for pupils to respond to feedback to improve their work; and improving opportunities for pupils to apply their numeracy skills.”