The Tanygroes Welfare Committee has presented cheques to seven local good causes, totalling £6,500.
A presentation evening was held at Caffi Emlyn Tanygroes on Thursday, 30 January to present cheques to local charities.
Seven cheques were presented in all with £1,500 being donated to Wales Air Ambulance and £1,500 to Breast Cancer Now.
Prostate Cancer Wales also received a cheque for £1,500, with £500 cheques going to Ysgol T Llew Jones, Guide Dogs Cymru, Alzheimer’s Society and Mencap Ceredigion.
Pwyllgor Lles Tanygroes Welfare Committee said: “A big thank you to everyone who has supported us in all our fundraising events and hope that you will continue to support us in 2025.
“Following this years AGM the committee will be scaling down due to lack of support.
“While we will still hope to donate monies to some local charities in 2025 it will be nowhere near the amounts raised in previous years.”