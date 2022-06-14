Well-known entrepreneur taken to hospital after fall

Alana Spencer was taken to hospital after falling and fracturing four ribs. ( Ridiculously Rich By Alana )

An Aberystwyth entrepreneur and The Apprentice winner will delay the opening of her new venture, after being rushed to hospital due to a fall.

Alana Spencer, the baking entrepreneur behind Ridiculously Rich by Alana, was hanging fairy lights in her new store in Carmarthen, on 9 June, when she fell and fractured four ribs.

While the Carmarthen store, on St Catherine’s Walk, was due to open its doors on 17 June, Alana has now pushed this back while she recovers, with the hope of opening on 24 June.

Alana Spencer busy at work at Ridiculously Rich by Alana in Aberystwyth. ( Karen Massey Photography )

“I feel very silly,” Alana said, “I was trying to put fairy lights up in our new upstairs seating area in Carmarthen and I totally lost my balance. I knew I had done something to my ribs the second I hit the floor.

“People often ask me why I insist upon doing all of my own manual work and have been telling me for years that I should always hire professionals instead. Well, today, for the first time ever, I think I’m prepared to admit…that they may be right!

“I’m hopeful we can get everything open as soon as possible.”

Alana, who won the twelfth series of BBC One’s The Apprentice in 2016, opened a bakery and shop on Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate in 2019 and went on to open a dessert bar near Aberystwyth Harbour early in 2020.