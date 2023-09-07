Earlier this year Theatr Clwyd announced they were producing a world premiere of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s award-winning comedic play Fleabag, adapted into the Welsh language.
Originally written and performed by Phoebe at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the show was then turned into a BBC TV series which won BAFTAs, Emmys and a Golden Globe award.
Theatr Clwyd’s production of Fleabag has been adapted by acclaimed Welsh writer Branwen Davies (Dirty Protest and Os Nad Nawr). The show has been re-set in north Wales, and the Welsh language brings a new layer of meaning and interpretation unique to this production. Leah Gaffey (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sherman Theatre) will perform and Sara Lloyd (Nyrsys, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru) will direct this exciting new production.
As rehearsals begin for this wicked one-woman comedy, Theatr Clwyd has today announced that the show will tour across Wales before its final performance at the venue. The opening performance took place at this year's National Eisteddfod (8-10 Aug), and Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre, Pwllheli received the show on 2 September. It is on at Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan (12 September), Pontio Bangor (15-16 September), and Aberystwyth Arts Centre (22-23 September).
This filthy, funny, unfiltered show follows a Welsh woman’s chaotic journey towards having nothing to lose. She may seem oversexed, emotionally raw and, self-obsessed, but that’s the tip of the iceberg. With relationships straining and a guinea pig café struggling, she’s on the edge with seemingly nowhere to go.
Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd said of the production: “Each year we produce a range of shows – from the best new writing from Welsh and Wales-based writers to new musicals, and major revivals. Fleabag is one of the best solo shows of the past10 years – it has a distinctive voice, a rare humour. It’s a show we’ve been developing for the past two years, and will bring audiences the Welsh language version of a huge smash hit. This adaptation brings new layers of meaning and interpretation which will be unique to our production whilst being faithful to the original. We are extremely grateful that Phoebe has allowed us to take her story and tell it anew in the Welsh language – what a privilege, and what a brilliant, brilliant female led creative team we have to do just that.