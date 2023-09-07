Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd said of the production: “Each year we produce a range of shows – from the best new writing from Welsh and Wales-based writers to new musicals, and major revivals. Fleabag is one of the best solo shows of the past10 years – it has a distinctive voice, a rare humour. It’s a show we’ve been developing for the past two years, and will bring audiences the Welsh language version of a huge smash hit. This adaptation brings new layers of meaning and interpretation which will be unique to our production whilst being faithful to the original. We are extremely grateful that Phoebe has allowed us to take her story and tell it anew in the Welsh language – what a privilege, and what a brilliant, brilliant female led creative team we have to do just that.